Transcript for Death toll rises after fiery crash on Florida highway

The latest on the deadly crash on a Florida highway. Death toll climbing, seven now dead. Others fighting for their lives as officials investigate what went wrong. ABC's Victor Oquendo is in Miami with the story. Good morning, Victor. Reporter: Good morning, George. It was a devastating scene, witnesses described hearing explosions and seeing debris everywhere. Now a homicide investigation is under way and this morning, some up spilled fuel. This morning, police confirming several children are among the seven dead after a fiery crash on a Florida interstate. Multiple crashes up there, there. There's one in the woods. Reporter: The horrific crash just outside Gainesville on interstate 75. One of the busiest highways in the country. Two tractor trailers and two passenger vehicles were involved That's going to explode. It's like the whole road. Reporter: In a report police calling it a pending homicide investigation. This video shot by a driver, cars turning around on the highway to avoid the crash. Spilled fuel from the crash igniting a fireball. You can catch the aftermath of it here. At least six left with critical injuries. The highway littered with fiery debris, first responders left with little choice but to treat the wounded on the highway. That ain't good. There's people all over the road. Oh, it's so bad. Reporter: The cleanup from the fireball and scattered debris taking hours. And there is still no word on the exact cause of this accident. George. Okay, Victor, thanks very

