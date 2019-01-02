Transcript for Deep freeze extends from Midwest to East Coast

Big weekend ahead and it's a deep freeze still for so much of the country. This Friday morning one more blast of cold air and snow before it comes to an end. Take a look. A waterfall completely frozen over. It dropped to 56 degrees below zero this week and that is without factoring in the windchill. That is ridiculous. The system has been brutal as we know blamed for 15 deaths and the snow is still coming down so it is not over yet. ABC's whit Johnson is starting us off in upstate New York, good morning, whit. Reporter: Michael, good morning. That lake-effect snow not letting up as you can see. Take a look at the park here. The trees, absolutely smothered. It's up to my knees as I try to walk here. Some parts of upstate New York got more than three feet of snow. The deadly polar blast not over yet. This morning, that deep freeze that has claimed the lives of at least 15 people is on the move. Whiteout conditions a common theme on northeastern roadways where driving was impossible? We pulled over to the side to wait it out. Take a look in front of us. That's all you see, nothing but snow falling at a rate of two to three inches per hour. North of Syracuse highways littered with vehicles sliding off the road, stuck in thick snow. Drivers left stranded everywhere you turned. In Patterson, New Jersey, the polar vortex freezing the great falls. One driver injured when ice flew into a truck's windshield. The temps being felt across the midwest. The Chicago river now a thick block of ice as the city passes the 80-hour mark in these treacherous conditions. In Cedar Rapids, Iowa, police telling ABC news they responded to more than 50 accidents in the city on Thursday. Watch as an out-of-control car slides right into a police SUV. The officers had been directing traffic for a different accident when the driver hit them. Now, I want to show you the consistency of this snow. It's light and fluffy as it hits the ground but with the windchills it freezes into ice making for extremely dangerous driving conditions. Officials are urging people to stay indoors until the warmer temperatures over the weekend finally bring some relief. Michael. I'm sure you can't wait for that warmer weather, whit. Thank you so much. We go to ginger who will tell us when this unseasonable warm-up is on the way. Yes, exactly, Michael. 11 out here this morning. That's better. We are still cold and dangerously cold. 2 is what it feels like in Detroit. 13 below for Syracuse and 15 below in Burlington. It comes with a hit of snow. Winter weather advisories close to Washington, D.C. So if you're traveling 70 or 80 or 95 then we see the change. That jet stream will bubble up and allow for a huge swing in temperatures. Talk about whiplash. You'll go 70 degrees in Chicago to be near 50 on Monday. New York City, I'll be standing here on Monday at 53 degrees. So major improvements coming

