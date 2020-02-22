Transcript for Democratic candidates facing 3rd contest in Nevada

Now to the presidential race. Democratic candidates facing their third contest. The Nevada caucuses get under way today with 36 delegates up for grabs in the state. The results could have a major impact. Right now Pete buttigieg did is leading with 23, Bernie Sanders, 21, Elizabeth Warren, 8, Amy klobuchar with 7 and Joe Biden with 6. ABC's Rachel Scott is in Las Vegas, where new concerns about Russian meddling are getting a lot of attention. Rachel, good morning. Reporter: Whit, good morning. Just weeks into an election year and just hours before today's democratic contest senator Bernie Sanders sent a stern warning to Russia to keep out of the 2020 election. With the democratic primary in full swing, senator Bernie Sanders making it clear he wants Russia to back off. We were told that Russia, maybe other countries will get involved in this campaign. And, look, here is the message. To Russia, stay out of American elections. Reporter: The senator revealing he was warned by intelligence officials, that Russia was trying to boost his campaign all in an effort to create mayhem for the democratic party and help get president trump re-elected. That is the ugliest thing they're doing, they are trying to cause chaos, trying to cause hatred in America. It is an ugly business and all of us have got to say, sorry, you're not going to do this in this election. Reporter: ABC news confirmed that top intelligence officials told members of congress Russia was once again taking steps interfere in the election to bolster the president's campaign. President trump at a rally in Las Vegas dismissed it. The do nothing Democrats, they said today that Putin wants to be sure that trump gets elected. Here we go again. Here we go again. Did you see it? The story. Aren't people bored? Reporter: Concern over Russia's influence in the 2020 election only growing ahead of the next democratic contest. When I'm surprised about is why the intelligence community didn't tell me and other people what's going on here. Vladimir Putin doesn't want me to be the nominee because he knows I know him. He knows I will not take any of his guff. Reporter: The candidates making one final push ahead of the Nevada caucuses. This is the moment in history that we have been called to. The moment to choose courage over fear. But I'm asking you to help me to caucus for me. Reporter: Pete buttigieg looking to win over undecided voters who are still sorting out their options. We don't have to wake up in a world where our only choices are Bernie Sanders or Mike Bloomberg. We can take a different approach and that's what I'm offering. Reporter: And Nevada really has the power to reshuffle this race. Nearly 75,000 people took part of early voting and this will be the first test of which candidate can appeal to minority voters. Eva. We are just hours away from finding out. Rachel Scott, thank you so much.

