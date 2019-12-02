Transcript for New Democratic Congresswoman apologizes for 'anti-Semitic comments'

there as leaders move to condemn an anti-semitic statement from one of their newest members, congresswoman ilhan OMAR. OMAR apologized overnight and Terry Moran has the latest on that. Good morning, Terry. Reporter: Well, this began over the weekend when representative OMAR who is one of the first two Muslim women ever elected to congress was asked on Twitter why Israel has so much support in congress. She tweeted it's all about the Benjamin, baby, well, that, of course, is a reference to $100 bills and what cease's saying is American politicians don't support Israel because of shared values but because American Jews are somehow buying that and that crossed the line for many that somehow the Jews control the world. A firestorm came down on OMAR and speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi stepped in sending a stern public letter saying her use of anti-semitic tropes and prejudicial accusations about Israel's supporters is deeply offensive. We condemn these remarks and we call on her to immediately apologize. So last night representative OMAR apologized but also reaffirmed what she called, quote, the problematic role of lobbyists in our politics and then, of course, president trump went in overnight telling reporters, quote, I think she should be ashamed of herself adding, I don't think her apology was adequate. So stay tuned. This controversy is not going away. Some Republicans now saying she should be punished more severely. Democrats drawing a line on that. They are not going to go so far to strip her of the plum job she got on the foreign affairs committee. Now to that breaking news,

