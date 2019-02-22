Transcript for New details in Coast Guard officer's alleged terror plot

Now to the latest on that coast guard officer accused of plotting a domestic terror attack. We're now learning more how authorities may have caught him. ABC's Terry Moran is in Washington with more this morning. Good morning, Terry. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. Prosecutors say that coast guard lieutenant Christopher Hasson was a domestic terrorist. A self-described white nationalist who was amassing weapons plotting to start a race war and, quote, murder innocent a scale rarely seen in this country. He is being held on drug and gun charges right now but in court prosecutors describe what they say were Hasson's chilling plans including he had a possible hit list and on it speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi, senator minority leader chuck Schumer. Elizabeth Warren, kamala Harris and cable news personalities like Chris Cuomo of CNN, our former colleague. Last year coast guard authorities discovered he was using his work computer to research things like sniper attacks and the manifestos of previous mass shooters. That's when they brought in the FBI and have been tracking him since. His defense lawyer, however, she tells a different story and scribes him as a loving husband and father and says it's not a crime to think negative thoughts. George. A lot to sort through there. Thanks very much.

