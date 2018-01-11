Transcript for New details on death of notorious Boston mob boss

Now to those new chilling details about mob boss Whitey bulger's death and who may have killed him. Gio Benitez is in Boston with more on this. Good morning, gio. Reporter: Hey, Cecilia, good morning. Yeah, we're in south Boston or southie and that building used to be triple O's lounge. Where so many of his shakedowns happened and it is a far cry from the prison where he was killed. This morning, new reports that notorious gangster Whitey bulger may have been killed in a mob hit. One of the alleged attacker thought by many to be 51-year-old mob hit man Freddy gas serving a life sentence including the murder of another mob boss, big Al Bruno. Freddie hated rats and since bulger was an FBI informant his murder was not a surprise. According to "The New York Times" bulger was found severely beaten. Officialing telling the paper he was attacked with a padlock stuffed inside a sock. You're going to be responding to the maximum security. They advise cpr in progress. Reporter: His violent past included at least 11 murders spending 16 years on the run until his capture back in 2011. Cold comfort for the families left behind. When you hear the name Whitey bulger, what do you think? You should get real angry and my thoughts were evil and I feel grateful that he died brutally and not from a natural cause. Reporter: Stephen Davis lost his sister to bulger's gang. She was just 26. Bullyinger's partner pleaded guilty to her murder but says it was bulger who strangled her. Do you feel at peace now with his death? Very much so. He's where he belongs in the dirt where he put a lot of other people. Reporter: And now this morning some are raising questions about why bulger was moved to that prison and put in the general population but, Cecilia, as you just saw his victims are not complaining. Quite a story. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.