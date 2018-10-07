Transcript for New details on health of boys rescued from Thai cave

new details about the boys have made it out of the cave. Now recover that hosl under quarantine anxiously awaiting to be reunitith R parents. Adrienne Bankert is that hospital. Has the latest on those detail. Good morning, adri. Reporter: Good morningo you, robin. We'r learning so much more about the families waiting and Lening morebout the boys who survived this that C by drinking rainwater that flowed through roof. Some still have sunglasses on. The doctors still testing them to assure a fullov this morning, the group fight boys first rescuedow in quarantine while they rec medical evalua psychological tests and treat after morehan two weeks insidet cave. Doctors say two of the boys' ys indicatepneumonia. Their families have seen their sons from behind glass window. Unti todayhen some were allowed visitshough still unable to hug their kids. Doctors want to avoid close coand possible exposure to illness they recover. They say boys are happy, laughing, even joking with prime minister of thailan during visit on day. The fact that these boys were so young a factor inm surviving in thesenditions. Public health official tell us the youth and the fact they aletes was a benefit.st week weisited the sc six of the boys attend. Nour their pipal says they'll be treated as disaster survivors and W Dr. Take scheduled exams a they get back toclass. Lcome news for O who wrote, teacher,'t give us lots of homework. One ofhe kid's uncle says they'llebrate his birthday soon. These boys who a novichok the hospital now, eight O them inside are asking for the favorite foods including lot of chocolate but it's far too Y for that and have been put on a diet of soft food with a tradnal rice sou or porridge and within a ti they'll be released and can have basil fried rice they've been longing for? Theye been asking for that. Adrienne, thank you. Much more ahead this morning a then tonight on a spe "20/20." All the details of this edible story about the boys D the rescue, 9:00 P.M. Eastern righern ABC. We'll goo Washington

