Transcript for Detained American's brother writes op-ed

in Russia making a plea now for help. David Whelan insists that his brother Paul who you see here is not a spy and ABC's Julia Macfarlane is in our London bureau with the latest. Julia, good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Dan. The former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, he's now been locked in a Moscow jail for several days after being arrested on charges of spying. His family now urging president trump to get involved for his safe return. In an op-ed published by "The Washington post" Friday, Whelan's brother David now writing, he is many things to many people but he is not a spy. Also going on to explain his use of Russian websites and justified his four passports. Meanwhile, though, a Russian news site with ties to the security serviceaims Whelan was caught with a classified list of Russian operatives saying that Whelan had been spying for the U.S. For ten years trying to recruit Russians through internet chat rooms and social media. Now, the U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon huntsman and his staff saw the Michigan resident earlier this week reporting was alive and unhurt but some are speculating that this arrest is all about reciprocity after the illegal Russian agent MARIA butina was arrested in July later pleading guilty to a conspiracy charge. Eva. Thanks, Julia.

