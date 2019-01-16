{"id":60413677,"title":"DNC drops out as sponsor of 2019 Women's March","duration":"1:52","description":"The Women's March is scheduled to happen in cities across the country on Jan. 19, but the march's leaders are under fire, causing some support to wane. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/dnc-drops-sponsor-2019-womens-march-60413677","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}