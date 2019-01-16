DNC drops out as sponsor of 2019 Women's March

More
The Women's March is scheduled to happen in cities across the country on Jan. 19, but the march's leaders are under fire, causing some support to wane.
1:52 | 01/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for DNC drops out as sponsor of 2019 Women's March

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60413677,"title":"DNC drops out as sponsor of 2019 Women's March","duration":"1:52","description":"The Women's March is scheduled to happen in cities across the country on Jan. 19, but the march's leaders are under fire, causing some support to wane. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/dnc-drops-sponsor-2019-womens-march-60413677","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.