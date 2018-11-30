Transcript for Dozer is an inch taller than viral cow Knickers, owner says

I fear that really stand out at a crowd may have been overshadowed by some big beef up proper yeah. Yes so earlier we showed you images of knickers is six foot four poles dean. Towers over his four legged friends and a farm in Australia. But now we're seeing images of don't hear wall what. According to his handlers in western Canada the scare is said to be six foot five and inch taller than knickers. Of the Eagan woman reportedly saved him from beef farm move over Nick Harris.

