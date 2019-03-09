Transcript for Evacuations ordered as Dorian targets the US

Here in the US millions are briefing for Dorian to move in its effects are read already being felt. In Florida more than a million people across the southeast has been told to evacuate. He'll be to of the new Smyrna beach in GO with a virtual ghost town there. It really is Michael we aren't even on the beach side we are further inland and just take a look business after business is closed here so many people does boarding up. We have one restaurant open here so so many. People are just taking no chances here take a look. This morning a rush to get out more than two million people ordered to evacuate if you know Indian mandatory you you just. Have to get out perking Dorian threatening almost 1000 miles of coastline from Palm Beach, Florida all the way up to north Carolina's outer banks despite the warnings not all have evacuated just yet. This man venturing out to test the waters in Palm Beach and wiping out from the massive waves even before the storm has hit. Treacherous waves causing boats to sing golf the Florida coast. Those who have left abandoning homes and businesses business after business has just boarded up people are listening to those warnings it's pretty much a ghost town. Florida officials say the category three storm has 47 hospitals and 72 nursing homes to evacuate. Several airports in Florida completely shutting down. More than a thousand flights canceled. In parts of South Carolina. Highways turning into one way roads as residents flee for those who have decided to ride out the storm a flurry of last minute preparations are Steve Olson Sami is in Charleston. So many families here deciding that they're going to stay put. They're getting their sandbags ready to keep the water out. And as you know of course so many people come to Central Florida for the theme parks we know Disney World will be open. Closing today at 3 PMC world Lego land both of them will be closed today and we also know that Wal-Mart will be closing fifty stores they possibly even more. As this thing gets closer but. A lot of people just taking this very seriously wrong as they showed everybody stay safe you know thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.