-
Now Playing: Over 1M under evacuation orders in Southeast
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian pummels the Bahamas for more than 24 hours
-
Now Playing: Bahamian woman shelters nearly 100 dogs during Dorian
-
Now Playing: Texas gunman was banned from owning a firearm
-
Now Playing: Texas mass shooting puts pressure on Congress, WH to act
-
Now Playing: Good Samaritan describes scene of deadly boat fire
-
Now Playing: Evacuations ordered as Dorian targets the US
-
Now Playing: Bahamas faces destruction, chaos after Hurricane Dorian
-
Now Playing: False alarm causes panic at NJ airport
-
Now Playing: NJ Labor Day parade canceled over explosives found
-
Now Playing: Officials are investigating how Texas shooter obtained gun
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian churns just 100 miles off the coast of Florida
-
Now Playing: Desperate search for survivors after boat catches fire
-
Now Playing: Residents on the Florida coast take extra precautions as Hurricane Dorian approaches
-
Now Playing: Student pilot makes emergency landing after instructor passes out
-
Now Playing: West Point candidate killed after fall at popular cliff-diving site in Catskills
-
Now Playing: Labor Day parade canceled after homemade fireworks found
-
Now Playing: Winds reach 145 mph as Dorian closes in on Florida
-
Now Playing: Odessa shooter called 911 after being fired from job: Police