Transcript for Explosion rocks the capitol city of Stockholm

Meanwhile, we want to go overseas because there is another piece of breaking news we're following this morning. This one comes out of the Swedish capital of stack home. A bus there erupting in flames and ABC's Julia Mcfarland is covering the story from our London bureau. What's going on here? Reporter: Good morning, Dan. We're getting details coming it to of the Swedish capital of Stockholm. That has just broken within the last hour. We're getting dramatic pictures of a bus that has caught fire in the center of this city. Columns of smoke emanating from this bus, from this area that are seen all over the city. People reporting on social media that they heard a loud explosion and witnessing -- seeing tall columns of smoke and fumes. Police -- Swedish police say that they are handling this as a road traffic incident. They say that police are on the scene. Emergency services are battling to extinguish the flames and that they have cordoned off the area to secure it. They have closed off the remaining traffic near the central bridge, the area near central Stockholm where this has taken place. They say the driver of the bus has been taken in an ambulance to be treated at the hospital. Most importantly, police tell us that there are believed to have been no passengers on boards, and that bus now for emergency services working to secure the we're waiting on more details, One of the most important capitals in Europe. We really appreciate it. We'll be covering this story throughout the morning. Julia, Mcfarland, thank you.

