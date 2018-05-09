Transcript for Explosive details in book on Trump administration leave White House reeling

George. Now to new bombsll R the trumwhite house. Bob Woodward's new B "Fear" portrays the president as igno aimpuls advisers strugglingtlyometimes sely to reimp in. Thend white house press secretary Sarah Sande ar claim fabrication. Cecia Vega withe port. Reporter: The reaction on this one has B swif the whi house ss it's filled wi fabricatis made by diruntled for employees. We a aanced copy. Judge for yourself. Thisorning a chorus ofials fromhe highest lev whithouse. Presidt trump calling veteran up and a N he public and asking woodwards a DEM secry of defen Ms ca product O richnation and chief of staff John Ung words like pathetic total ABC news obtained ad ofhe book called D he wasn'ts thete house in chaos and say AIDS AIDS -- a the president from making mistes. Gary cswi papers off the office desk to prevent trump from seeing them saying got to prote the country. Is told associates that the id understanding of ar sixth grader and that'sot once during a meetingodward says John Kelly called the president an idiotaying it's pointless to try to ofnything. He's gone off the in crazytown. Don't even know why us E here. This is the wo I ever had. As F the woodrd aims the president's legal was so worried he would co a with Mueller they held a mock session a before dowd quit he saidon't tey. It's either that or Ange jumpsuit. Dowd denies any this end. The journalist who broke the rgatecandal doesn't name Hise conducted Hou of interview with first Wies released a cotion with the pnt himself. Hebob. President trump, how are U? R president trump calling Rd last mth to K he wast interviewed for the bk. I never got a . I neverot a message. Who did youbout speaking tome? Well, about six people. You kno- well, they don't tell me. Ar. I talked to kellyanne about 2 1/2 months O. It's really bad becse nobody tdut it and would have loved to have spoken to "You" know I'm very open U. Thin Y've always been Rter: He conceded he had been tolbout therequest. Who were the setors? Senator graham said he talked T you about talking to me. Nos that not true? Senator gra actually mentioned it Q in one meet. Reporter: At one point llyanne coay walks I'm talking to bobwoodrd. He said- Yes. You N told . Why didn't you tell me? I'd have beenery ho speak to him. The ident Brang forhe backlash. 'L have an inaccurate book but I don't bme you entirely.well accurate is ever a bethan I'm doin epter: The Dra ld out for all to say. About Jeff sessions the presid reportedly said this guy is mta tarded. He's this dumb southerner. Couldn't even be a one-person country lawyer down in Alabama anescribed a shouting match Een Steve Bannon and his daughter ivanka trumpannon saying you walk around this place and you're in charge and yore into you'ren staff.anka F back, I not staffer. Be a fer. I'm a first daughter. Trump red by these and up late lastig tweeting on these reporting dispaging commentsisttorney geral he forcly deniesnd Ted being a southerner is thing. No comment so far from the departme of justice, George, you know this, bds stding by his B put out the statement saying they're fabricated.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.