Extreme heat fuels fast-growing wildfires

With more than a dozen fires burning throughout California, the Pawnee fire is zero percent contained and has scorched 7,700 acres in Lake County.
1:39 | 06/25/18

Extreme heat fuels fast-growing wildfires

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

