Transcript for Facebook announces new focus on privacy

from Facebook. The company looking into revolutioniing social networking again and focus on privacy and Diane Macedo is here with the details. The idea was to bring people together and what mark Zuckerberg calls the digital equivalent of a town square but he says now people want more private communication. The digital equivalent of the living room. In a long blog post Zuckerberg says he has heard his users and his team is now developing technology to make messaging on whatsapp, Instagram and messenger more secure so they can rely on them. The goals he says include making sure no one, not even Facebook can see your messages. Messages that can disappear after a certain amount of time and making sure any data that is kept is secure. This is raising a lot of eyebrows because Facebook doesn't have the best track record when it comes to protecting their users' data. He even said that and said we may not be known for privacy right now but we do have a reputation for building sites that people want and he says right now what people want is privacy so Facebook is going to deliver that. All right. I'm sure he knows better than I do and we do. Seems like it. Turning to the new video of

