Transcript for Family of woman who fell to her death on cruise ship demands answers

Figured it out. That ABC news exclusive, the family of the American woman who died on a cruise ship reportedly seen struggling with a man just moments before her death. Now her children are speaking out. Victor Oquendo is in Miami with that story. Good morning, Victor. Reporter: Good morning, robin. It's now been one week since almarosa Tenorio mysteriously fell to her death aboard the princess cruise ship in the caribbean and now we hear from her children. She was nervous about going on the trip. Now they want justice and the truth. This morning, the family of almarosa Tenorio, the American woman who mysteriously died aboard a princess cruise ship last week, speaking exclusively with ABC news. I can't focus. It's like my rock is gone. And it's just very painful for me, like I'm trying to do the best I can. Just very hard for me. I'm trying to stay strong, however, it feels like my strong isn't all the way there anymore. Reporter: Her children saying the avid cruiser was hesitant about this trip. My mom did not want to go on this cruise. She did not. Like blank point she didn't want to go. She knew something was going to happen. The night before they left my mom hugged me for a good five minutes and I was like -- I was curious like why so long and then I asked her and she like said, it might be the last hug you get from me. Reporter: The FBI and aruban authorities say there are no new suspects into the investigation into how she plummeted 14 stories onto a lifeboat. According to reports she was seen struggling with an unidentiied man traveling with her husband at the time. Aruban officials tell us he was questioned but as a witness and he is not considered a suspect. He specifically said they were going on this cruise because they wanted one week in order to work on their relationship, just like them two alone. Reporter: In a statement to ABC news Tenorio saying he hopes to treat the memory of her with respect adding her death will haunt me forever. The ship docking in ft. Lauderdale over the weekend, passengers reliving the horrifying announcement from over the P.A. System in the middle of the night. It was a rude awakening at 4:00 they made the announcement into our rooms. Reporter: Tenorio's family says she enjoyed traveling and hopes the investigation will bring clarity into what happened on that cruise. She had always, you know, finished the conversation with, I love you, I love you, brother and, you know, I'm just going to miss those I love yous from her. Reporter: Timothy Tenorio saying his father always wanted the best for his mother calling him a supportive husband. Both kids just want answers. A lot of people do. Thank you.

