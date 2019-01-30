Transcript for FBI joins multi-state search for 14-year-old who disappeared

We turn to the search for a missing teen from Tennessee. 14-year-old Savannah Pruitt left her home in the middle of the night three weeks ago. Now the FBI joined a multistate search to find her and ABC's erielle reshef has the story. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, the mystery is deeping in Savannah's disappearance as the search spans at least four states. Her cell phone pinging 100 miles from home before going dark. This morning, desperation growing to find 14-year-old Savannah Leigh Pruitt nearly three weeks after she vanished. She was our life. And our life is gone. It's hard. I mean it's hard to eat. It's hard to sleep. It's hard to think. Reporter: Pruitt who was homeschooled last seen January 13th heading to bed around 11:00 P.M. Tip ordinary day. I mean, no signs of anything. Reporter: Just before 5:00 the next morning her family discovering Savannah was gone. Her bedroom window open and some of her clothes and bed sheets missing. Police say so far there's no evidence she's in direct danger. We haven't found any physical evidence either to show that she was abducted. Reporter: Authorities believe the teen may have traveled roughly 140 miles from her home in madisonville, Tennessee, to Corbin, Kentucky, her cell phone pinging in that area around 5:15 with no activity since. There has been no presence on social media either through Facebook or any off the other outlets. Reporter: The pruitts clinging to hope she'll return soon. Savannah, I love you and we want you to come home. Reporter: Savannah's family tells ABC news there were no red flags before she went missing saying she was in good spirit, her Normal bubbly self and leads have turned up empty asking for the public. Any information should be sent to the FBI. Erielle, thanks very much.

