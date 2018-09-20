Should FBI reopen Kavanaugh background investigation?

More
ABC News political analyst Chris Christie and senior legal correspondent Sunny Hostin analyze the latest developments in the sexual assault allegation against Brett Kavanaugh.
5:44 | 09/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Should FBI reopen Kavanaugh background investigation?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57956110,"title":"Should FBI reopen Kavanaugh background investigation?","duration":"5:44","description":"ABC News political analyst Chris Christie and senior legal correspondent Sunny Hostin analyze the latest developments in the sexual assault allegation against Brett Kavanaugh.","url":"/GMA/News/video/fbi-reopen-kavanaugh-background-investigation-57956110","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.