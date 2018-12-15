Transcript for FBI searches Kelsey Berreth's fiance's home

Now to the mysterious sappearancof a Colorado mother last seen on thanving Y. The missing N's fianceivbc's Marci gonzez is in Los Angeles with more on THA Marci, good moing to you. Reporter: Hi, guys. Good morning. Police aren't spying what led thsearch that property now weekteer went misng and WHE calling her sappearance suspicious, the police cef sayshe holding out hope she is still IV this morning, new develop in the mysterious disappearance of a colado mother mis since Thanksgiving. Our investigators belie thatelsey's disappnce is more souat not tentionally avoiding efforts to find her. Repter: The investion now focusing on ke Berreth's fiance believed to be the last person to see her. FBI and local police break the gate lock to Patrick Frazee's property while serving a search warrant. Orrtg him from his me and towing his truck away. Investigators. That's what we're asking F Reporte he is not speaking about the case publicly ignoring quess Layton Sandell. K, why don't talk to us? Doou to say something about key rerreth was seen het this colado supermarket on Thanksgiving day. Police say Frazee met with T -lot shortl ard to pick up their 1-yearau it was test confirmed sighting orreth. Frazever reported her missing. Their daughter is still is custody. I have no information at this that I ne to take THA daughter - that child awa point. Reporter: Invgators say the days aer Berreth vanished two text messages were sent from heone. One to Frazee oter employers telling them she was E off from work. Athi we areonsideri every possibility and I'm not willing to jump to coniobel people involved in this highly complex investigation. Reporter: Frazee has not been named a spect or a prof into. His lawyer tells ABC news we encourage law enforcement to kesteps it deems necessary to find Kelsey Berreth and toe able to exclude Patrick frazsbl suspt this missing person investigat A lot of questions in that case, rci Gonzalez in Los Angeles, tnks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.