Federal employees turn to food banks, retirement accounts

There are signs that more and more federal employees are withdrawing money from their retirement accounts in so-called hardship withdrawals to make ends meet during the government shutdown.
1:34 | 01/17/19

Federal employees turn to food banks, retirement accounts

