Transcript for 'Varsity Blues': Huffman to appear in court

Now to new developments in the college admissions cheating scandal. Felicity Huffman is headed to a Boston courtroom this afternoon to file a guilty plea for paying $15,000 to boost her daughter's S.A.T. Scores. ABC's linsey Davis is at the courthouse with the latest. Good morning to you, linsey. Reporter: Good morning to you, Michael. Of course, it's the day after mother's day and here we are talking about a mother who was willing to go to extraordinary lengths, even illegal measures to help her child succeed. As you mentioned, actress felicity Huffman will appear inside this Boston courtroom. This afternoon she will enter a plea of guilty. The star is 1 of 33 stars caught up in the scandal. She signed a plea deal back in April admitting to paying $15,000 to have an S.A.T. Proctor correct the answers on her daughter's exam improving her score by 400 points. She later expressed degret. She said, my desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or endanger in dishonestry. Prosecutors are suggesting they still may charge for parent, coaches and ee potentially students, Michael. Huffman is expected to get four to ten months behind bars. Reporter: Yeah, that's most likely along with a $20,000 fine but it is in the realm of possibilities that the judge could just give her probation and then she would have no prison time at all but that's just a possibility, Michael. All right, thank you so much, linsey. A lot of eyes on this case. Yes, indeed.

