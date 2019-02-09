Transcript for FEMA chief describes latest Hurricane Dorian preparations

Joining us from Washington is acting FEMA administrator Peter Gaynor. Thanks for joining us. As you know this is a massive category 5 storm. The track keeps changing. Evacuations stretching from Florida to Georgia to south Carolina. Where is FEMA most focused right now? Right now we're most focused on south Florida, if you looked overnight to see the track of Dorian across the Bahamas, it stalled out right now and we're watching that because once it stalls it becomes a little more unpredictable so I mentioned this morning residents of Florida, be ready for any scenario. Whether it stays out to sea or makes landfall, you're going to be prepared for any of those scenarios. Are you confident FEMA has enough resources to handle the storm through all of these states. Absolutely. We've been at this for five or six days now. We have resources as far south as Miami and as far north as Raleigh, North Carolina. 700 miles we have all our partners including dod and the entire federal family supporting this effort, this response. We have plenty of resource, plenty of staff, plenty of material for whatever Dorian does during this trek north. In terms of whatever Dorian does there are so many threats from this storm because of its massive size, of course, wind, rain, storm surge. What are you most concerned about right now? You know, storm surge is water and flooding that cause the most deaths from natural disasters. 90% of all deaths from natural disasters are caused from flooding surge, inland flooding and half of those deaths are caused from deaths in cars. People driving through flooded waters. What we want to get across this morning is that time is running out to make preparations. If you're in south Florida, west palm beach you're feeling the winds. You need to take precautions because, again, the unpredictability and uncertainty of where Dorian will go is something we're all anxious to find out but you have to be prepared for any scenario today. So what is your message this morning for anyone who is in Florida, in Georgia, in south Carolina, even North Carolina right now? First of all, heed the directions of your local emergency managers and public officials. They know best. If you're issued mandatory evacuation orders or voluntary evacuation orders you should consider that. If you think you're going to tough it out in your home that's probably the wrong idea if you're issued a mandatory evacuation. Don't tough it out. Get out. Save your life. Save the life of your family. Make the smart choice today because again the clock is ticking when it comes to Dorian and landfall on the south coast of Florida. Yeah, potentially life-saving thanks so much, acting FEMA administrator Peter Gaynor. Thank you.

