Firefighters struggle to battle fires in sub-zero temps

More than 150 firefighters from at least 10 towns battled an eight-alarm fire at a paper mill in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, were temperatures were 4 degrees, with a wind chill of negative 12.
2:28 | 01/31/19

