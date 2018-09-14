Now Playing: Tracking the latest path of Hurricane Florence

Now Playing: What it's like to live through Hurricane Florence

Now Playing: How much damage to expect from 40 straight hours of hurricane winds

Now Playing: Hurricane Florence batters Carolina coast as it makes landfall

Now Playing: Gas stations collapse in NC as Florence rages

Now Playing: Florence pummels NC coast, 365,000 without power

Now Playing: Gas explosions in MA area

Now Playing: Paul Manafort and special counsel reach tentative plea deal: Sources

Now Playing: President Trump disputes Puerto Rico hurricane death toll

Now Playing: Tracking the latest with Hurricane Florence

Now Playing: Many people scrambling to evacuate before the storm hits hard

Now Playing: Hurricane Florence's eye of the storm hours away

Now Playing: Hurricane Florence, the storm's first strike

Now Playing: Dozens of fires, explosions after suspected gas leak

Now Playing: Driver speeds around Missouri school bus

Now Playing: Deadly killing spree in CA

Now Playing: Elizabeth Smart 'surprised and disappointed' on captor's release from prison

Now Playing: 'Humans must turn away from incivility,' friend of Botham Jean says at funeral

Now Playing: How the Waffle House Index helps FEMA during hurricanes