Florence pummels NC coast, 365,000 without power

More
Rainfall reaching 2 inches per hour as life-threatening storm makes landfall.
3:47 | 09/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Florence pummels NC coast, 365,000 without power

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57819395,"title":"Florence pummels NC coast, 365,000 without power","duration":"3:47","description":"Rainfall reaching 2 inches per hour as life-threatening storm makes landfall.","url":"/GMA/News/video/florence-pummels-nc-coast-365000-power-57819395","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.