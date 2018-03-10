Transcript for French gangster captured after 3-month manhunt

Thousand to the fugitive whose prison escape using a helicopter stunned French authorities. This morning he is back in custody captured after a three-month manhunt and Eva pilgrim has the story. Reporter: This French gangster is legendary. A serial jail breaker known for breaking out in the most dramatic way. After months of speculation about where he was hiding turns out he didn't go far arrested near Paris overnight. It was the daring jailbreak that seemed straight out of a movie. Notorious redoine aid serving a 25-year sentence for murder, busting out of prison just south of Paris with the help of three accomplices wearing masks and dressed all in black. But this morning, faid is back behind bars after a three-month massive manhunt. French authorities finally locating him in an apartment just north of Paris with four other men taking him back into custody. Faid's prison break made headlines around the world with authorities calling the escape spectacular. Scratching their heads at the high level of planning involved. His accomplices hijacked this helicopter then used guns to force the flight instructor to fly into the prison's courtjarrett. His fellow prisoners cheered his spectacular escape as he disappeared off into the distance. The getaway chopper later found burned near a suburb of Paris launching a massive manhunt. Turn around. Put your hands behind you. Behind you. Get out. Reporter: Faid once said he would take his criminal inspiration from movies and actors such as Robert de Niro and Michael Mann's 1995 movie "Heat" watching scenes hundreds of times in order to re-create them in real life. This wasn't faid's first prison break. In 2013 he escaped after spending less than half an hour behind bars blowing up doors with dynamite while using four guards as human shields. And this most recent escape was just insane. He got out in that helicopter which landed in the one small area in the prison without netting over it. No room for error for them putting that helicopter there. You said you were there. You actually saw it. There was not much space and apparently had drones and were scouting it out to see what they could do and were able to carry it off. I'm sure he'll be a little more tighter locked up next time. Thank you very much, Eva.

