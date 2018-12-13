Friend of missing Colorado woman speaks out

Jim Morgan, a friend of young mother Kelsey Berreth, who was last seen on Thanksgiving Day, said, "We still have hope but miracles don't always happen."
1:30 | 12/13/18

We'll get the on the sear for that missing mom.it markshree weeks since she disaeared and learning more about Hert as a distraught friend holes out hope forer return and claytandell I tracking tcase.good morn Clayton. Reporter: Good morning, George. Right N police are desperately searching for kelseberreth hoping for any clue that bring R home safe. This morning, fyndends are holding out hope after this last known sighting of her th day. We Reporter: Family and fends she is fun-loving and moving to Colorado to cha her career as a pilot. There's af pain inside that goes wit it and I know if I feel that way how they must . Eporter: Berreth isag to Patrick Frazee and they have a 1-lddaught police say Frazee was the last person toberreth. Through hisyering saying he's cooperating and hop and ays for Ms. Berreth's rn. Was a no-showtmoay's press conference butis attorney ss he was first notied approxima a hour pr aen more notice he would have participated. There te somebod that saw something gon TRE and if they would get in contact with the pole department a just so they can get to the tom of thisnd we can find Kelsey. Reporter: And friendsnd family say they plan on holding vigil here in woodlandar tonight. Robin. All right, clayton,nk

