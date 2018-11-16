Gas prices plunge ahead of Thanksgiving

The national average for a gallon of regular gas has dropped 22 cents and prices will continue to fall from Thanksgiving into December.
1:24 | 11/16/18

Transcript for Gas prices plunge ahead of Thanksgiving

