Ginsburg. The 85-year-old supreme court justice recovering from surgery to remove cancerous tumors. ABC's Stephanie Ramos is at the supreme court with the details. Good morning, Stephanie. Reporter: Good morning. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg affectionately known as notorious rbg had just started working out after fracturing her ribs attending events but also undergoing tests and that's when doctors discovered those two cancerous growths. This morning, supreme court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is recovering at a hospital in new York City after having two cancerous nodules removed from her left lung. This is Ginsburg's third bout with cancer since she joined the high court in 1993. Ginsburg's office releasing this statement Friday saying, there was no evidence of any remaining disease and no further treatment is planned. The fact that she has survived two cancers suggests that she is as iron willed as many people believe she is and makes me fully believe that she will recover. I divided the argument with -- Reporter: Ginsburg's lung cancer is the latest in a string of health scares she's recovered from. The two nodules were discovered on her left lung by coincidence after she fractured three ribs in November. Cancer, even lung cancer if caught early, surgery can be curative. Reporter: At 85 years old, Ginsburg is the senior member of the liberal ring serving for more than a quarter of a century, often countering some conservatives on the bench. She works out regularly but her health has been closely watched by fans especially this year with president trump placing not one but two conservative judges on the high court. Ginsburg has vowed to stay on the court until she's at least 90 years old. As long as I can do the job full steam I will be here. Reporter: Ginsburg will remain in the hospital for the next few days but her personal trainer of 20 years tells me she is as tough as nails. He says she is strong and blessed and they'll be back in the gym in no time. Eva. All right, thanks, Stephanie. No doubt about that. Certainly seems like she'll be back in the gym and full steam ahead right away. She's become a major cultural figure. This video of her and the recent documentary showing her working out. A lot of people watch that. Now a new movie, a fictional movie in which she's being portrayed by a famous Hollywood actress, so she's in the news in a big way and a lot riding on her health. And the way she recovered from her two previous bouts of cancer as well not missing a day of work, extraordinary. Incredible, incredible.

