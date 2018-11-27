Transcript for GM to shutter 5 factories, cut 14,000 jobs

We turn to the stunning announcement from general motors, the auto giant halting production at five factories and slashing 14,000 jobs. GM's move drawing intense fire from president trump and ABC's Eva pilgrim is in Detroit where one of those factories will close. Good morning, Eva. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. This is one of the plants that is slated to close, but workers here don't know yet if or when they will be laid off, so far they've only been given a warning. They may not have jobs in the new year. The largest automaker in the U.S. Announcing massive layoffs and plant closures in north America. The company planning to eliminate more than 14,000 jobs. There's people in there bawling their eyes out. I've never seen anything like it. Reporter: Five plants on the chopping block, all slated to shut down by the end of next year. I worry for all the people who put in so many years of their lives and they don't know what's going to happen tomorrow. Reporter: The cuts not just hitting factories but more than 8,000 expected to be white collar workers. GM blaming the cuts on slow sales announcing it's eliminating the Cruze, volt and impala from its roster and saying it will shift to focus on automation and making SUVs, which are selling well. The president not hiding his frustration with CEO Mary barra. I expressed the fact that I am not happy with what she did. Reporter: GM acknowledging the increased tariffs due to a trade war aren't to blame for the cuts. No, not tariffs. She said the car was not selling. Reporter: In June issued a stark warning that, quote, increased import tariffs could lead to a smaller GM." The company saying the current trade policy has cost them $1.4 billion. Executives hope the layoffs and closures will save at least $6 billion in cash by the end of 2019. Now, GM says it is expanding operations in those well-performing areas. Nearly 3,000 workers will be eligible for new positions, but no question, a lot of uncertainty here this morning and, George, we are just weeks away from Christmas. That's so sad for sure. We'll get the latest on that

