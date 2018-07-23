Now Playing: Are the chemicals in food coloring bad for children?

Now Playing: Dentist goes viral with 'In My Feelings' challenge

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Food additives pose health risks for kids: Report

Now Playing: Is your sunscreen expired? Here's what you need to know

Now Playing: Gallant performs 'Crimes' live in Times Square

Now Playing: Trump sends all-caps threat to Iran on Twitter

Now Playing: Adorable photo of Prince George released on his 5th birthday

Now Playing: Gallant gives a special live performance of 'Doesn't Matter'

Now Playing: Olympic medalist shares advice for young girls

Now Playing: Angela Bassett recalls starring as Tina Turner in 'What's Love Got To Do With It'

Now Playing: Shaquille O'Neal goes diving with sharks

Now Playing: Women accusing longtime USC doctor of sexual misconduct speak out

Now Playing: Driver under fire for secretly recording passengers

Now Playing: Man escapes charges in deadly shooting over a parking space

Now Playing: Suspect due in court after violent standoff at Trader Joe's

Now Playing: Investigators recover data box in duck boat tragedy

Now Playing: Tornadoes, heavy rain strike across the Midwest, East

Now Playing: Trump calls Russia election meddling 'all a big hoax'