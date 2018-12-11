-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: What to know about addiction treatment
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Michelle Obama surprises dance class at her former high school
-
Now Playing: WWII vets reunite decades later at age 95
-
Now Playing: Here are the winners of Kelley Blue Book's Best Buy Awards
-
Now Playing: Find out what your favorite viral video stars are up to in new 'GMA Day' series
-
Now Playing: 'High School Musical' alum Ashley Tisdale has new music!
-
Now Playing: How you can help military families
-
Now Playing: Ice-T says he's never eaten a bagel and the internet went wild
-
Now Playing: Michael Strahan and Sara Haines break down what you need to know this afternoon
-
Now Playing: Mickey's Worldwide Birthday Bash: Ginger Zee, Disney superfan visit Disneyland
-
Now Playing: Sen. Kristen Gillibrand discusses her new book live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Michael B. Jordan dishes on 'Creed II' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Jamie Foxx gets surprised by Michael B. Jordan at 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: What to know about the new cholesterol guidelines for heart health
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama surprises a dance class at her former high school
-
Now Playing: Tell us what you want, what you really, really, want! Spice Girls are back on tour
-
Now Playing: Celebs use social media to ask for help with California fires
-
Now Playing: How young girl thwarted a possible kidnapping
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama on what she would tell her pre-White House self
-
Now Playing: Statewide recount underway in Florida as other races hang in the balance