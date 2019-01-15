'GMA' Hot List: 'Miracle on the Hudson' survivors speak out

More
Plus, the "GMA" anchors participate in the viral 10 year difference photo challenge and Samuel L. Jackson and M. Night Shyamalan discuss what to expect from their new film, "Glass."
1:10 | 01/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: 'Miracle on the Hudson' survivors speak out
62 hot list from candidate to dance with the lightning here today in the shadow of this very ill. Negotiations are all these extra nasal thankfully. Being the stewards of this story and have a part of this living history. I think is what gives us purpose to. Thank you for selling general if this scene being or similar thing happened today could you do it again blossom once enough. Upon ourselves to march to do yeah. Robin Roberts good to see you. Okay. Movie glance. Coupled with almost routine yeah years ago not what the big difference between Sam then. And Sam now I make more money. Don't believe that this swagger I'm still intimidated by him he's. He was sucked out of when he comes on this that he doesn't get to see walking and couldn't yet yeah I mean everybody got. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see with a morning on GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60401157,"title":"'GMA' Hot List: 'Miracle on the Hudson' survivors speak out","duration":"1:10","description":"Plus, the \"GMA\" anchors participate in the viral 10 year difference photo challenge and Samuel L. Jackson and M. Night Shyamalan discuss what to expect from their new film, \"Glass.\" ","url":"/GMA/News/video/gma-hot-list-miracle-hudson-survivors-speak-60401157","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.