-
Now Playing: Miracle on the Hudson: A look back
-
Now Playing: 'Sully' remembers 'Miracle on the Hudson' on 10th anniversary
-
Now Playing: 'Miracle on the Hudson' 10 years later
-
Now Playing: Prohibition in the US: Filling up on the facts
-
Now Playing: Local youth activists calling allies to celebrate, join in 2019 Women's March
-
Now Playing: Trump's AG nominee William Barr defends memo criticizing Mueller probe during hearing
-
Now Playing: Mom attempts world record for fastest 10K with a double stroller
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: 'Miracle on the Hudson' survivors speak out
-
Now Playing: Gillette's new advertisement on redefining masculinity
-
Now Playing: 'Miracle on the Hudson' passengers reflect on emergency landing
-
Now Playing: Maine BBQ restaurant offering discount to furloughed workers
-
Now Playing: Child rescued after car seat falls onto busy road
-
Now Playing: South Georgia farmer Bill Brim on the government shutdown
-
Now Playing: NY bridge taken down by controlled demolition
-
Now Playing: The North American International Auto Show
-
Now Playing: Fraternity suspended following student's death
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Jan. 15, 2019
-
Now Playing: John Walsh and Callahan Walsh dish on their new true crime show
-
Now Playing: 'Sully' reunites with passengers 10 years after miracle landing
-
Now Playing: Impact of government shutdown hits Coast Guard, federal courts