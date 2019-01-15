Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: 'Miracle on the Hudson' survivors speak out

62 hot list from candidate to dance with the lightning here today in the shadow of this very ill. Negotiations are all these extra nasal thankfully. Being the stewards of this story and have a part of this living history. I think is what gives us purpose to. Thank you for selling general if this scene being or similar thing happened today could you do it again blossom once enough. Upon ourselves to march to do yeah. Robin Roberts good to see you. Okay. Movie glance. Coupled with almost routine yeah years ago not what the big difference between Sam then. And Sam now I make more money. Don't believe that this swagger I'm still intimidated by him he's. He was sucked out of when he comes on this that he doesn't get to see walking and couldn't yet yeah I mean everybody got. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see with a morning on GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.