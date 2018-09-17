'GMA' Hot List: Sally Field reflects on her relationship with Burt Reynolds

More
Plus, an 8-year-old girl with a prosthetic arm fulfills her dream of throwing the first pitch at all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums.
1:10 | 09/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Sally Field reflects on her relationship with Burt Reynolds
Here's his 62 hot lips from GMA today. First penalty they had a special special relationship and that too was none what we thought he says yeah lovely. Known each other about four days at that point four days felt like four years you can think interfaces the nature of it wasn't just you know all of this is a love affair some ingredient between us. Having to do list. That might care taking and he and meeting. To be taking care PM the complicated man. Imagine living a baseball fan's dream and a passion project that she and her family hope we'll help others Healy Don since tenacious with a special prosthetic hand that put the eight year old in the history books he at least now the first ever to throw out the first pitch at all thirty Major League Baseball stadiums. And you might be a good luck charm the angels one. Let's sit in that's Netflix and jail time. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see with a morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57887891,"title":"'GMA' Hot List: Sally Field reflects on her relationship with Burt Reynolds ","duration":"1:10","description":"Plus, an 8-year-old girl with a prosthetic arm fulfills her dream of throwing the first pitch at all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/gma-hot-list-sally-field-reflects-relationship-burt-57887891","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.