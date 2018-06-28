Transcript for Government investigators to inspect shelters for immigrant kids

Now to that crisis at the border. A team of investigators are headed to shelters housing migrant children looking to ensure the health and safety of more than 2,000 kids separated from their parents as first lady Melania trip plans a second trip to the border and Tom llamas is outside a center of those children and good morning, Tom. Reporter: Good morning to you. Details of the first lady's trip are still being kept under wraps but we understand she will be traveling to Arizona today to visit with families and children affected by her husband's zero tolerance immigration policy. This, as you mentioned,ry government watchdog will up speck all facilities just behind me that house immigrant children. This used to be ray motel. Now kids call it home. Reporter: The pressure and spotlight growing as days after they grilled the secretary of health and human services. Parents I hear from who desperately want to know where their kids are. There is no reason why any parent would not know where their child is located. Reporter: A judge now ordering the federal government to reunite the more than 2,000 children with their parents within 30 days. Do you think the federal government will make that delay. My countper parts have been working this issue to connect families. Reporter: The commissioner taking us through the merciless desert terrain that separates Arizona and Mexico yet so many still try to cross. More than 150 people arrested every day in this area alone. From the air we saw it up close. They spotted two people, one a male dressed in camouflage. Another a female dressed in red and they have climbed to the top of a mountain. Reporter: This morning, ABC news obtaining these images of a 6-year-old boy from Costa Rica abandoned possibly by smugglers on a border road in Arizona. Cbp says he was left with a bottle of soda in 100-degree heat. It shows you the risk they take with their children. Yesterday we were able to hike the migrant trail right around the border and saw how unforgiving that landscape is. At least 400 people die a year alone just trying to get into Arizona. Such treacherous conditions. We move to the breaking news

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.