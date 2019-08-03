Transcript for GPS technology helps save stranded kayaker

That rescue in the gulf of Mexico. A stranded kayaker was saved after calling 911. ABC's erielle reshef is here with the story and, erielle, they were able to find him thanks to some gps technology. This is truly miraculous. As he struggled in the choppy gulf that kayaker somehow managing to hold his phone above the water line to call 911 for help. Now, he's crediting a calming disbatcher and heroic first responders for saving his life. 911, what's the address of the emergency? Hey, I'm out here on my kayak. I flipped over. I'm near 7th avenue. I'm about, oh, a half a mile off the beach. Okay. Please send the coast guard. Okay. Help me, please. Reporter: A 65-year-old fisherman's desperate plea for survival after his kayak capsized into rough waters on the gulf of Mexico a half mile from shore. Michael bochniarz's legs tangled in the kayaks rope as the current pushed him further and further away from land. Knowing any minute could be his last, bochniarz used voice activation to call 911 on his cell phone. For 23 minutes, 911 dispatcher Mackenzie Espinoza did her best to keep him calm. If you hang up on me I will lose your gps connection. We're not going to be able to find you. Right now I can see where your phone is. I'm tracking your phone right now. As they spoke the 911 supervisor deployed a new technology called rapidsos which can pinpoint an exact location for wireless callers. I feel so embarrassed. Please don't feel embarrassed. That's exactly what we're here pore. Okay and what is your name. My name is Mackenzie. Reporter: Identifying the coordinates the sheriff's office dispatched rescue boat. I see a helicopter. They'll come out to you. First responders finally converging on bochniarz. I'm so happy. I'm happy too. I'm happy that we got you. Reporter: Bringing him back I'm going to cry. On shore an emotional reunion. I'm still lucky and blessed to be here today. He is a member of my family Reporter: The water was only 56 degrees during that chilling ordeal but bochniarz is okay. He also reunited with the two first responders who pulled him from those choppy waters to just to thank them. Wow. It's pretty miraculous. Big hugs. Heroes, we'll go to another

