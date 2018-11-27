Transcript for Hang-glider's attempt to save his life caught on camera

definitely a slippery slope. Thank you, Paula. An American tourist hang gliding for the first time forced to hang on for dear life after the instructor forgot to attach his harness. That man is now telling his story and gio Benitez is here for that. Reporter: The video you're about to see will probably make your heart race. Everyone is okay this morning and that incredibly lucky survivor is now speaking out right here on "Gma." How did a first day of a Switzerland vacation end up like this? Well, let's show you how it started on the ground. That's Chris Gursky on the left. Look closer, his harness is not attached to the glider. The moment they take off they both realize there's a major problem. Was trying to stay calm. Reporter: Speaking with us overnight from his home in Florida. Watch again, right from the start, Gursky grabs that instructor with a death grip of sorts. He can't hold on, barely able to catch himself as he holds on to that bar with one hand. As they start getting higher, the gliding instructor tries to make an early landing but can't control it. As he holds on tighter and tighter. So high if he let go here, he would surely die. I looked down once and thought to myself, this is it, I'm going to fall to my death. I'm a goner. Reporter: As the minutes roll on you can see him struggling more, losing that grip. At one point you can see the instructor put his hand on Gursky's flying that glider with one hand. I just locked on and held on as hard as I could. My hand was opening. I was slipping. I had his pant leg. That was about it. Reporter: After nearly four heart-stopping minutes they finally get closer to the ground and Gursky lets go. By the time we hit the ground or I hit the ground I would say we were going about 45 miles an hour. Unbelievable. Now, Gursky says he fractured his wrist and needed surgery and a titanium plate and tore his bicep because he was holding on for so long. He also says he's not ready to cross off hang gliding off that bucket list. Why not? He wants to do it again and do it the right way. How did the instructor connect himself but doesn't connect your passenger? Oops. Oops. Hold on so tightly he tore his bicep. Unbelievable. Glad it's a happy ending. Scary video to see. All right. Thank you so much.

