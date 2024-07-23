Harris secures enough committed delegates to become presumptive Democratic nominee

Kamala Harris made her first appearance since President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and secured commitments from enough delegates to become the presumptive Democratic nominee.

July 23, 2024

