-
Now Playing: Fiat Chrysler recall involves nearly 5 million US cars
-
Now Playing: Federal investigation into deadly Tesla crash
-
Now Playing: All the best deals you need to know about for the holiday
-
Now Playing: Hero saves highway driver from car on fire
-
Now Playing: Border Patrol agent accused of shooting and killing woman in Texas
-
Now Playing: Warriors force decisive game with victory over Rockets
-
Now Playing: American held in Venezuelan prison returns to US
-
Now Playing: Changing wind pattern raise fears of dangerous toxic gases in Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Gulf Coast braces for Alberto as storm threatens to ruin holiday weekend
-
Now Playing: Heroic teacher tackled middle-school shooter after running toward bullets
-
Now Playing: Weinstein released on bail after arrest on charges of rape, sexual abuse
-
Now Playing: White House continues preparation for possible North Korea summit
-
Now Playing: Airline passenger arrested after alleged midair tirade over alcohol
-
Now Playing: Grandparents convicted of kidnapping in international custody case
-
Now Playing: New details about what's next for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex
-
Now Playing: Memorial Day weekend grilling tips from Guy Fieri
-
Now Playing: Santa Fe school-shooting victim surprised by visit from Justin Timberlake
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: NBA's Sterling Brown speaks out after dramatic police incident
-
Now Playing: Houston 1 game from knocking out defending NBA champs
-
Now Playing: 2 victims in Indiana school shooting, suspect in custody