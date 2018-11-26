'He was a hero': Slain officer mourned at funeral

Officer Samuel Jimenez was fatally shot in the neck while trying to protect employees and patients during a shooting at Chicago's Mercy Hospital on Nov. 19, police said.
2:53 | 11/26/18

