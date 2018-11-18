Transcript for High school in England bans students from wearing designer winter coats

Today's weekend download when is dressing to impress too much. A high school in England has banned students from wearing designer winter coats like Canada goose, which can run over $1,000 in an attempt to stop what's been called poverty shaming. Joining us to talk about this and how your kids can deal with it, how you deal with it as a parent Ericka souter. Thank you for joining us. We always appreciate it. This story getting some controversy. People on both sides weighing in. At what point -- what does it take to make a policy like this successful? Any time a school enacts school dress code, it has push back. In this community there were parents who wanted it and asked for it and kids said they wanted it. It has a bigger chance of success because of that. Let's talk about poverty shaming in general. Is there a risk we're sheltering our kids too much? Schools have moved to more inclusivity. More focus on social and emotional in combatting bullying and kids feeling left out. There are positives in terms of policies like this. It runs the risk of being too protective. We're shielding them from every heart ache, every feeling of inadequacy. Does that prepare them for the real world? Every parent knows the conversation where the kid says I want that. They see a commercial. I want that, mom and dad. How do we have a conversation with our children that we simply condition afford, that's simply out of our budget? You can start as early as age 4 about earning things. Do you give them allowance or do they have to earn it by doing chores or helping with their baby brother or getting good grades? Do you buy them everything they want or do they have to use their own money when they want something and it's not a holiday or special occasion? When they get older, you can have more conversations about the inequities of the world. Some people have lots of money and other people have to work hard to put a roof over their head. Those are the realities of the world and we need to start talking to our kids about it. It is interesting though. It's difficult when you have kids who have the nice stuff and kids who don't and they feel excluded from certain groups in school. They do. Schools are talking about this in the United States. Ericka souter, thank you for joining us. We'll be right back with "Pop news" after this. For joining us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.