-
Now Playing: Suspected Texas shooter makes 1st court appearance
-
Now Playing: 10 victims dead in Texas school shooting, explosives found, officials say
-
Now Playing: The royal wedding's British gospel choir director speaks out
-
Now Playing: NYPD investigates Mario Batali sexual assault claims
-
Now Playing: Student shot in the head describes Texas school shooting
-
Now Playing: Trump orders DOJ to see if campaign was spied on
-
Now Playing: Cougar kills mountain biker, injures another
-
Now Playing: Royal wedding watched by more than 29M US viewers
-
Now Playing: Texas victim describes being in deadly shooting
-
Now Playing: High school shooter studied mass shootings: Sources
-
Now Playing: Italian actress Asia Argento slams Harvey Weinstein at the Cannes film festival
-
Now Playing: Trump stands by claims that FBI spied on his campaign
-
Now Playing: A look inside the world famous Kew Gardens
-
Now Playing: Time magazine calls Harry and Meghan "modern royals"
-
Now Playing: 1 person killed, 1 injured in mountain lion attack in Washington state
-
Now Playing: New details from the reception and parties following the royal wedding
-
Now Playing: New details emerge on how the Texas school shooting was carried out
-
Now Playing: What we know about the Sante Fe High School alleged shooter
-
Now Playing: Some of Hollywood's brightest stars attend the royal wedding
-
Now Playing: Harry, Markle do things their way with a non-traditional royal wedding