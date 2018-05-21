High school shooter studied mass shootings: Sources

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, who fatally shot 10 and injured 13 others at a Texas high school, researched tactics used by other mass shooters, sources told ABC News.
4:18 | 05/21/18

