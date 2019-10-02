Transcript for Hit-and-run incident caught on surveillance camera

We start this half hour with a disturbing moment caug on camera. A driver seen plowing toward a couple walking down the street, hitting the woman and sending her airborne police saying it was all intentional and that a social media post helped crack the case. Reporter: It's the wild hit and run caught on surveillance now being investigated by north Carolina police. Watch as the driver comes careening down this street seemingly aiming at the woman walking with her neighbor. That pedestrian, Christina benslying into the air. I did like this, thank god, while I was in the air and I came down on my shoulder a just busted the side of my head. Reporter: Police say social media was key in identifying the alleged driver. They say 22-year-old Courtney Danielle Lawrence posted this photo on her Facebook page right after the collision. Investigators say that's her posing with the damaged car used in the crash. Once we put out the call for help for the public to come forward, it was easily this photo. Reporter: Cops issue an arrest warrant for Lawrence. As for the man seen on surveillance walking with Benson, he fled the scene, but officials say they believe he had some sort of a relationship with the driver. Benson is recovering from her injuries, ree moment she says the driver briefly returned to the scene. I thought for sure, this person knows. Oh my god, I lost control. I'm so sorry. I didn't mean to hit you and can I help you or anything? No. No. She pulled up beside me and slammed on the brakes and said, where did he go? Truly amazing. Lawrence faces a number of charges here including assault with a deadly weapon, hit run and driving without a license in all of this. Oh my gosh. Crazy. Thank you.

