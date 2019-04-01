Transcript for House votes to end partial government shutdown

Right to the developments in Washington. Historic new congress took control yesterday. More women, more diversity and face day 14 of a government shutdown, first order of business for speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats, they passed a plan overnight to open up the government but Republicans in the senate won't even allow a vote as long as the president is against it. President trump, of course, is digging in refusing to approve a plan that does not fund a border wall. Now he's calling congressional leaders to the white house for another summit today. Mary Bruce is there on capitol hill, has the latest for us. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. Well, the new speaker of the house is wasting no time challenging president trump to re-open the government setting up an epic power struggle over the border wall with both sides simply refusing to budge. I extend to you this gavel. Reporter: Taking the speaker's gavel, Nancy Pelosi declared a new dawn. I pledge that this congress will be transparent, bipartisan and unifying. Reporter: Overnight Pelosi made clear she is taking on president trump. The fact is a wall is an immorality. It's not who we are as a nation. It's a wall between reality and his constituents. His supporters. Reporter: Democrats in the house passing a plan to re-open the government but it does not give the president the $5.6 billion he is demanding for his wall. We're not doing a wall. Does anybody have any doubt about we're not doing a wall. Reporter: In a surprise appearance in the briefing room president trump had warm words for the new speaker. I just want to start off by congratulating Nancy Pelosi on being elected speaker of the house. It's a very, very great achievement. Reporter: But he promised to veto the N the government arguing it's a matter of national security. Without a wall you cannot have border security. Reporter: With the shutdown in its 14th day the president is not backing down taking to Instagram to declare the wall is coming. Now, with the impasse deepening the two sides are at least talking, the president and democratic leaders are set to sit down again later this morning at the white house, but, George, so far there are no signs that either one of them is willing to compromise. No sign at all. Thanks very much.

