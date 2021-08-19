Transcript for Hundreds of firefighters battle California blazes

The wildfires raging out west, a dozen burning as 10,000 firefighters try to get them under control. Kayna Whitworth joins us near the caldor fire in el Dorado county with the latest. Good morning, kayna. Reporter: Robin, good morning. The caldor fire making a huge run yesterday. Burning up dry vegetation like this. Fire officials say this is the most dangerous and complex fire behavior they've ever seen and more fires are popping up across the state testing already exhausted crews. Overnight the French fire ballooning to almost 2,000 acres engulfing homes in kern county and flames bursting through the windows of this house as thick smoke billows and the fire 0% contained and the Dixie fire scorching over 635,000 acres. A historic start to the fire season, 1.3 million acres burned so far in the state. A more than 50% increase from this time last year. Every acre in California can and will burn someday. Just make sure that you're ready when it does. Reporter: The cache fire torching homes destroying at least 25 buildings and caldor fire has no containment. Exploding during critical fire weather. Because it's such a dense forest the trees are catching fire landing on each other and then the wind is spotting fires miles away. Thousands evacuated east of Sacramento. The town of grizzly flats leveled by flames. And as you can see we are seeing this critical fire weather early in the season. It's been an extremely challenging summer and here in el Dorado county the red flag warnings are extended through today, guys. Those images just devastating? They certainly are.

