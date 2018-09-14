Hurricane Florence described as 'like a bomb'

More
"It is like a bomb has gone off here," George Zaytoun, a resident of New Bern, North Carolina, who is riding out the Category 1 storm in his home, tells "GMA."
2:36 | 09/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hurricane Florence described as 'like a bomb'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57821758,"title":"Hurricane Florence described as 'like a bomb'","duration":"2:36","description":"\"It is like a bomb has gone off here,\" George Zaytoun, a resident of New Bern, North Carolina, who is riding out the Category 1 storm in his home, tells \"GMA.\" ","url":"/GMA/News/video/hurricane-florence-bomb-57821758","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.