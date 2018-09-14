Hurricane Florence prompts disaster response

More
ABC News homeland security analyst Tom Bossert speaks on "GMA" about the response on the ground now and how quickly people impacted by the storm will be able to return to their homes and businesses.
2:40 | 09/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hurricane Florence prompts disaster response

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57821799,"title":"Hurricane Florence prompts disaster response ","duration":"2:40","description":"ABC News homeland security analyst Tom Bossert speaks on \"GMA\" about the response on the ground now and how quickly people impacted by the storm will be able to return to their homes and businesses.","url":"/GMA/News/video/hurricane-florence-prompts-disaster-response-57821799","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.