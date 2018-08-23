Hurricane Lane takes aim at Hawaii

Hawaii residents on the Big Island and Maui are bracing for a Category 4 storm with winds of up to 145 MPH.
1:21 | 08/23/18

Hurricane Lane takes aim at Hawaii
We'llegin with the Maj hurricane that'searingn on Hawaii this morning. Seehe massive storm from space right E. Hurricane warnings for the big is,aui and ou bracing fort. Let's go rightabc' gio Benitez in oahu, waii, T morning.go morning. Orter: Hey, ael, good morning. The wind is justking up here in Honolulu. We'll startlinghose tropicalrm conditis tonite in Honolulu. Theigsland already feeling rightnow. Now, all across Hawaii, all across theisland, rests and tourists arehing to stores and gas stns loading up on fo water and gas because officials here are warning everyone to takehis St very seriously. Now, several homes and business boarded U and today a public schools in Hawaii O every island ordered close. Then Rea lane, lane, go away. Over,rom lifornia to outer if I oahu starting today people who are in thosevacuation Zones to go and some elters and other PEOP T worried residennd tourists are now trying et out fast fore storm actually , chael. All right, thank you so much at, gio. We going to G T ginger now

