Husband of woman killed in Turks and Caicos desperate for answers

Marie Kuhnla, 61, was found dead in the bushes near her resort on Oct. 16.
0:41 | 12/11/18

We are hearing exclusively from the husband. How Long Island woman murdered while on a trip. In Turks and caicos 61 year were recalled lot was vacationing with friends in October when her body was discovered at the club med resorts where they were saying. Authorities say she was strangled but her husband says he is frustrated with how little. Has been done to catch her killer. They're only industry there is Doris. You would feel they'd be motivated. Two who solid quickly. But did you can't help but think they want to. Sweep it under the rug. FBI has now joined authorities in Turks and caicos to assist with the investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

