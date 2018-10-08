'I'm a clean ... white girl,' DUI suspect tells cops

More
Lauren Cutshaw was seen on dashcam police video begging an officer not to take her in for driving under the influence, saying she's a "very clean, thoroughbred, white girl."
2:52 | 08/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'I'm a clean ... white girl,' DUI suspect tells cops
We're back now South Carolina woman whose arrest is getting a L of reaction. Cutshaw seen ones begging an officer not to take her inriving uer the influence reportedly saying shouldot B arrest because she's white. Abc'saula Fariss with is St good morning, Paula. You'r it's gting a whole reac.hawas speeding, blew through a sign. She D beennking and admitted she may have been smoking M earlier in the evening but when copsle H over shehought they should let her offhek bec according to her she's white wento a gat univerty. I'm a pretty girl, ease, make me go in there. Reporter: This is32-yr-old Uren Cutshaw pleading with uth Caro police officer from the back of a squad after G arrested for knowever been arrested? Can't you S that pie record? I went to a good a great with 3ny high schoolt got me a scholarship to M Colle andraduated from a really good university. I was at a valedictorian.I wasall-american cheerleader. I I didn't miss a beat whole fe. My whole life.didn't miss a beat. Reporter:olice sayhe real estate agent was driving more than 30er ove the speed limit and ran ap sign when she W pulled over. According tice R cutsw told T officers off ra that shouldn't be arrested because she's quote, very clean, thoroughb white why that matter, E alledly answered, you're a cop. Yosh what that ans. My pane my part fwher that I work with a cop. Would not W see me like this. Repor the reaion online blistering. One writingsorr white privege doesn' work Thi time. We've seen it befo me both O you. Spng the mayor. Caren turner resign useertus T K driver of a car that her daughter ridge in from getting a Ta Don't call me ss,mmissioner. Reporter: 2015 then esp reporter Brit McHenry apologi afr showed her Bera a tny empyee sweeeart. I ll ] Sue this place. Repor as for Cutshaw she has beharged with dving under the influence speedin and possession of marijuana. E is out on bail due in C inob butot police officer's great credit when she meioned the color her skin this white officerid,t doesn't matter. Now she's with the court of public opinion probably much B almost. Which can beiercer and ugher. Already deal all righhank you vy Coming up, everybody, as the movie Abt

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57131252,"title":"'I'm a clean ... white girl,' DUI suspect tells cops","duration":"2:52","description":"Lauren Cutshaw was seen on dashcam police video begging an officer not to take her in for driving under the influence, saying she's a \"very clean, thoroughbred, white girl.\"","url":"/GMA/News/video/im-clean-white-girl-dui-suspect-tells-cops-57131252","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.