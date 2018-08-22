Transcript for Impact for Trump in wake of Cohen and Manafort bombshells

Bring in our political and legal team former US turning former Republican governor Chris Christie in New Jersey. Our senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega our chief legal analyst Dan Abrams as well. And Chris let me begin. Will review right here what a day yesterday here for presidential pick people comparing to the summer of 1973 when John Dean when testified. N.'s Richard Nixon tapes were discovered how serious a blow. Well sure George this is not a great day to bad day for the president and I'm sure he understands that. What I think what we also have to have some perspective on is there's a long way to go here. Nine listen to Lanny Davis is interview that you just it is good interview but I have to tell yeah. For for a that he gives me sitting there and saying that a guy who defrauded the federal government of four million dollars in tax money. I'm committed bank fraud and all the rest now need to help of the American people. I think is is outrageous maybe but I mean it will we've we've really never seen before era personally trained to present implicating him in a federal crime. No the new we have not and I in. And again what we've got to know is what was the president's motive in directing. These payments being made with his pattern and practice that a gun on it in other times through the years before he's a candidate. Or is it specific to influence the election and did it influence the election so those are all questions that we've got to get answered that we'll get answered over time. Again one thing we didn't see yesterday it was a specific charge against president chomping in the charging documents but we would expect if he were not the president united states of your candidate. For congress or dog catcher. He would likely be the next one indicted. Absolutely the fact that he is president seems to immunize him at least for now from prosecution. But remember Michael cone isn't just saying. I made these payments he's saying I made these payments we'd be intent. To influence the election exactly who Chris is talking about. And by saying that if he's telling the truth and the reason he was directed to do the act was to influence the election. That's a campaign finance violation that's against the law if the president directed him to do that. As Michael Coen says. That too is against the law. And he would be indicted in any other context to say and struck by the fact that so far is now coming up on 7:13. In the morning we don't have our usual between. From present front this morning you were at the White House all day yesterday quite a different different atmosphere of mutual. What are the more frenetic days I've had I think covering this administration George and I know from talking to people here that aids really struggled yesterday to come up with the right response to come up with the a spin on a story that frankly is impossible to stand. I'm also told that the president behind the scenes is very frustrated that means he is maintaining when he is talking to aides behind closed doors. That that narrative that there is no collusion that this story is about half is not about him. And really the narrative right now we heard it from Rudy Giuliani and we will continue to hear this Michael Cohen is a liar and then out of court case is not about Donald Trump. King Chris Christina when things are seeing now is this not only this case in the southern district. You get the New York attorney general licking the term foundation you've got Robert Mueller wouldn't everything having to do was rush and now Michael Collins saying he wants to cooperate. We even saw yesterday Paul man a forceful are saying he's considering all his options ensuring George is what happens we've we've been told him at this now for for almost a year. That when a special counsel gets put in place with very broad authority. You have no way of knowing where it's gonna end I had told jobs that the president number times there's no way you can make this shorter prepares Watson waste can make it longer. And the cop appears making it longer. Dan aims final question what is the biggest legal threat. To president trump right now. Well look I think that. That for him personally. There are there is no immediate legal threat the the threat to him is political. And the question is going to be can Robert Mueller does Robert mellow put together ultimately. Effectively what is a charging document. But he presents it to to congress. Knocked two. A grand jury not to a jury as typically would be the case. And and that's the real danger for him I think it's important to note though. That the prosecutors who have been going after Michael Coen are not Robert Muller's team. This is not part of the alleged witch hunt these are prosecutors who report. Directly to Jeff Sessions the attorney general so that's a different group of prosecutors and a different investigation. All of this puts impeachment front and center in the mid terms Chris Christie Danny of the Cecilia Vega thanks very much.

